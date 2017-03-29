The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Actor, artist Corey Feldman makes unplanned stop in NW Kansas

by Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy Michele Ulmer

Photo courtesy Michele Ulmer

NORTON — 1980s teen icon and of-late performance artist Corey Feldman made an impromptu stop in northwest Kansas on Tuesday night.

According to social media reports and messages to the Post, Feldman’s vehicle had mechanical issues Tuesday in Norton and he stopped to have it repaired.

Feldman posed for pictures with fans at the local Love’s Travel Stop, and this photo with Norton Police Officer Jody Enfield was posted on the Norton Police Department’s Facebook page Tuesday evening.

Corey Feldman made an appearance in Norton last night! Love his movies!

Posted by Norton Kansas Police Department on Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Feldman posted this explanation on his Instagram account.

Feldman’s stop was confirmed by the Norton Police Department on Wednesday morning.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *