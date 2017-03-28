On Nov. 2, 1959, God blessed Lois and I with a beautiful baby girl. Her name was already picked, Theresa, in honor of St. Theresa the little flower and Mary the Mother of Jesus.

Fast forward to Sunday, March 26, 2017, God took Terri back to Heaven after her courageous battle with the “curse of cancer.” She was so brave, not whining or whimpering for almost 2 years. The last few months were very hard on her, yet she was very positive that she could survive cancer.

Terri, of Salina, leaves to grieve her at her passing: her son, Allen Hansmann, and her dad, Bob Hansmann, both of the home; her siblings, Rick Hansmann (Marlene), Marilyn Fuhrman, Nancy Arrowsmith and Carol Garrett; and many caring nieces and nephews.

Terri had a wonderful support team that cancer patients need. A special member of the team was her former sister-in-law, Patricia Veach.

Terri was preceded in death by: her dear mom, Lois; and both sets of grandparents, Clara and Tony Hansmann, and Lillian and Tony Miller, of Moorhead, Minn.

Terri had so much love for her God, her family and her country. Terri started school in Salina but had a chance to see a lot of the country she loved. She went to school in Waco, Texas, and Albuquerque, N.M., El Paso, Texas, Hays, Lawrence, then back to Salina where she graduated from Salina South High School. While at South, she enjoyed playing volleyball with Salina’s Special Olympics team. She worked at Tony’s Pizza for 17 years and St. John’s/SRHC for 10 years.

Her favorite job was when the family moved to Lawrence. She got a job in the cafeteria in the Student Union and got to see about every day the women and men athletes. She became a fantastic fan of the Crimson and Blue. She was a Nascar fan, especially when Jeff Gordon was racing. Terri also liked her job at the hospital, as she communicated well with patients in the rooms she cleaned. Terri had a heart of gold. She loved life and she loved people. She received a lot of love in return. She helped deliver Meals on Wheels for years and helped deliver the “Hospice Rose” to funerals for those who left a memorial to Hospice.

She took care of her mother’s grave seasonally. She helped take care of the American Flag at Mount Calvary Cemetery and also at the flagpole at Hospice, which is a memorial to her mom.

Visitation with the family receiving friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, with a vigil and rosary at 7:30.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina. Private burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Kaye Pogue Hospice of Salina or the donor’s choice.

Rest in peace our dear Terri.