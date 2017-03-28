Sidney “Sid” Dean, 85, of Salina, passed away March 25, 2017. He was born Aug. 1, 1931 in Dodge City. He was the son of Marjory (Reed) and stepfather Leigh “Mac” McDaniel. He graduated from Salina High School in 1949.

Sid served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Following his service in the Air Force, Sid had a career in radio communications with AT&T. After his retirement, Sid enjoyed traveling the world landing back in Salina.

He was a member of the VFW Post 1432 and the Pioneers Group (retired telephone employees) and many coffee groups. Sid loved to dance and for many years on Wednesday nights you would find him at the Jolly Mixers dances, until he was unable to dance.

He is survived by: son, David Shultz; daughter, Susan Pankhurst; and grandchildren, Sara Shultz and Clinton Shultz; niece, Norma Wall; nephew, Bobby Seals; along with many friends and a special friend, Nadine Gable.

Sid was preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters; one brother; and an infant daughter.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 31, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Belmont Boulevard Christen Church. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salina VFW Post 1432.