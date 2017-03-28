The burn ban, approved by County Commissioners last Tuesday, has expired. Although the ban has lifted, Saline County Emergency Management “urges residents to use caution when performing outdoor burns.”

Saline County Emergency Management requested a burn ban during the County Commission meeting on March 21. The request came at the recommendation of several rural fire districts, according to Hannah Stambaugh, SCEM director. A burn ban must be active for one week, regardless of changing weather conditions, Stambaugh said.

SCEM said that they would let the ban expire in a press release issued Tuesday morning.

“The Emergency Management Office has been observing and monitoring conditions and with a higher relative humidity, lower wind speeds, and some moisture the Grassland Fire Danger Index has decreased and have made conditions better for outdoor burning.”