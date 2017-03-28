Ruth Marjorie Rinearson Wineland, 93, formerly of Natoma, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Home in Hays, KS. She was born November 2, 1923 in Wallace, KS to Clarence and Glenna (Stokes) Rinearson. Marjorie graduated from Natoma High School in 1942. She married Dean E. Wineland on September 9, 1942 in Russell, Kansas. They were married for 68 years before his death in 2010. They had two children, Larry Dean Wineland and Jan Burkholder. Marjorie worked at Pohlman’s Furniture Store and was a long-time secretary at Natoma High School. She also served for the Osborne County Selective Service

Registrar. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women’s organization, the Thomas J. Hogan American Legion Post 109 Auxiliary and Natoma’s Self-Culture Club. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, service to her community and family trips to the lake and Colorado.

Marjorie is survived by a son, Larry (Eileen) Wineland; a daughter, Jan (Michael) Burkholder all of Hays, KS; granddaughters, Shawn Schieber of Merriam, KS and Sherri (Johnny) Matlock of Hays, KS and three grandsons, Jeremy (Stephanie) Burkholder and JB (Brandy) Burkholder both of Hays, KS and Todd (Tara) Wineland of Wichita, KS; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jake, Toni and Maggie Schieber, Jordan Matlock (Jay) Petz, Shelby Matlock, Macy, Anna and Nicholas Wineland, Christian and Isaiah Burkholder, Seth, Kyle and Adam Burkholder and one great-great grandson Bo Petz; one sister, Donna Metcalf, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond Pierce, Richard Pierce and Walter Pierce and five sisters, Rosemary Burns, Velna Pesicka, Delores Lines, and Clyta Erickson, and Iva Boyer.

A celebration of Marjorie’s life will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 31, 2017 at the United Methodist Church of Natoma with Stephanie Norton officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Natoma City Cemetery in Natoma. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas on Thursday, March 30, 2017 with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church of Natoma or Natoma American Legion Auxiliary and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.