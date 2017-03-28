Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms will increase from the southwest late Tuesday afternoon, and persist through Wednesday. The primary threat will be locally high rainfall rates, which could produce flooding of low spots and typical flood-prone areas. Modest rises on area streams, creeks and rivers are possible as well. Additionally, a few strong to marginally severe storms are possible over mainly southern and southeast Kansas, capable of pea to nickel size hail and gusty winds.
Commenting Disclaimer
- Be respectful.
- Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
- Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
- Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole purpose of angering others will be removed.
Leave a Reply