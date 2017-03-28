SHERMAN COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in NW Kansas are investigating 3 suspects after a chase and crash in reported stolen vehicles.

Just before 11:30 Monday, Kansas troopers located two stolen vehicles, a blue 2002 GMC Sierra with California plates and a red 2001 GMC Sierra with Colorado plates in the eastbound rest area just east of Kanordo on I-70 in Sherman County, according to a media release from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Troopers and Sherman County Deputies arrived and shut down the rest area, but before they could make an approach, both vehicles left and drove east on I-70.

Just after 1:15 p.m., Troopers attempted to stop the vehicles but they fled, took the exit and County Road 11 and drove north to Old Hwy 24, then west towards the town of Kanorado.

The driver of the Yukon then started driving head-on into oncoming traffic and running other vehicles off the road.

Fearing for the safety of the public, the troopers on scene decided to force the Yukon off the road. When the driver of the Yukon lost control, it made contact with the Sierra and both vehicles crashed in the south ditch.

The driver of the Yukon identified as Kevin Maudlin, 39, Colorado, fled on foot and ran south into a pasture where he was placed under arrest without further incident.

Two women in the Sierra Lacy Fischer, 32, and Melissa Blumenshine, 30, both of Colorado and were immediately taken into custody.

Blumenshine was transported to a hospital in Denver. Fisher was transported to Goodland Regional Medical Center, treated and released. Both Maudlin and Fisher remain in the Sherman County jail. All three face charges of Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Felony Flee and Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement, Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Felony Warrants.