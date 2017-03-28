Following a public vote, the Rolling Hills Zoo announced that the new baby giraffe will be named Jojo. The name was submitted by the Home Schoolers Association. More than 5,000 zoo guests voted.

According to Linda Henderson, development and marketing director, this is the first giraffe born at the Rolling Hills Zoo. Jojo was born on November 27, 2016, weighing 117 lbs and standing six-feet-tall. Saline County elementary schools; public, private and the Home Schoolers Association submitted the 12 names. Zoo guests voted on them March 1-26.

The ballots were tabulated Monday and the zoo announced ‘Jojo’ as the winner Tuesday morning. Jojo received 729 of the total 5,393 votes.

Results:

Bubbles, submitted by Schilling Elementary. 679 votes

Jojo, submitted by Home Schoolers Association. 729 votes

Elliott, submitted by Heusner Elementary. 497 votes

Gizmo, submitted by Stewart Elementary. 628 votes

Curry, submitted by Ell-Saline Elementary. 298 votes

Zeke, submitted by Meadowlark Elementary. 480 votes

Louie, submitted by Southeast of Saline. 276 votes

Zeus, submitted by Coronado Elementary. 449 votes

Pikachu, submitted by Cottonwood Elementary. 638 votes

Jordan, submitted by Oakdale Elementary. 229 votes

Bambi, submitted by Sunset Elementary. 277 votes

Bellus Stella (Latin for “beautiful one to the stars”), submitted by Cornerstone Classical School. 213 votes.