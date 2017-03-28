JoAnne Whitehair passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the Memorial Living Center in Johnson City, Kansas. She was born April 7, 1936 in Abilene, the daughter of Joseph C. and Nellie M. (Cusick) Curran.

JoAnne graduated from Abilene High School and Marymount College in Salina. Her vocation in life included a number of teaching assignments. Her teaching tenure included English at St. Andrew’s School and Family and Consumer Sciences for USD #435. Later in her life, JoAnne served as a special education teacher in Osborne, Kingman and Phillipsburg.

JoAnne was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella, Circle #393. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed traveling and the theatre.

On August 8, 1959, JoAnne was united in marriage to Paul Loren Whitehair in Abilene. Together they had five children. Paul passed away August 10, 2015. Survivors include her two sons, Paul R., Abilene, and Jon G.(Karen), Fairfield, California; three daughters, Jana E. (Greg) Ultzsch, Wichita, Kansas, Lori A. (J.D.) Erskin, Johnson City, Kansas, and Lisa M. (Draque) Whitehair-Carver, Ozawkie, Kansas; fourteen grandchildren – Kaleb, Reilly, Lindsey, Kasey, Isabel, Alex, Kyle, Aidan, Garrett (Sarah), Ryan (Tanya), Dalton, Brady, Maggie and Brett (Mitchell) and one great grandchild – Hallie May. JoAnne is also survived by her brother, Mark (Keah) Curran of Mesa, Arizona.

Daughters of Isabella Rosary will be recited at 5:30 P.M. followed by a rosary and visitation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Martin Becker Carlson Funeral Home, Abilene. Mass of Christian Burial will be St. Andrew Catholic Church on 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2017 with Father Abraham Panthalanickal as Celebrant. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Abilene. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in JoAnne’s name to St. Andrew’s Catholic School, Abilene, Kansas. Memorial contributions may left in care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.