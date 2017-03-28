Donna Nadine (Miller) McComb passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Parkview Care Center in Osborne, Kansas at the age of 81. She was born on January 2, 1936 in Alton, Kansas to the late Clarence Sylvester and Laura Areta (Sparks) Miller. Her father was 48 and her mother was 46 years of age when she was born. Her father died when Donna was three years of age, leaving her mother to raise the three youngest children alone, as the older daughters were already married.

At age 16, Donna’s mother gave permission for her to quit high school and marry a young, good-looking cowboy, and on May 17, 1952 she was united in marriage to Gail Leon McComb in Woodston, Kansas. He moved the city girl from Alton to his farm southeast of Stockton, Kansas where they lived without the luxury of indoor plumbing of any kind for their first 12 years of marriage. They stayed on the farm until moving to Stockton in 1972.

To their marriage three daughters were born: Kathryn Gail, Michele Lee, and Melanie Ann. After starting their family, Donna took correspondence courses through Alton High School, earning her diploma in 1957. She was a homemaker while the girls were younger and volunteered as a room mother, Girl Scout leader, and Sunday school teacher. She could often be found working into the night finishing an outfit for one of the girls for the next day’s special occasion.

During the McComb rodeo years, from 1952-1972, Donna worked as a rodeo secretary along with her sister-in-law, Gwen McComb Brown, taking rodeo entries, keeping records, preparing programs, writing paychecks, and running the time clock and whistle during the rodeo season. As the girls got older, she worked for Ben Franklin/Scott Variety in Stockton from 1966-1971, and then as secretary for Stockton High School from 1971-1973. She worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. Harold Mauck and Dr. William Votopka from 1973-1992, Dr. Mark Kelly from 1992-1994, and Dr. Stephen Ellestad from 1994-2001 at both Stockton Health Center and Plainville Rural Hospital, retiring in 2001.

Starting with annual family vacations, as well as traveling the rodeo circuit, Gail and Donna later enjoyed bus tours, and an Alaskan cruise. As a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. After she was diagnosed with dementia in 2008, Gail cared for her at home as long as he could because, as he said, she took care of him the first 60 years so it was his turn to take care of her. As her disease progressed and he could no longer care for her at home, she moved into the Memory Care Unit at Parkview Care Center in June 2014.

Donna is survived by her daughters Kathy Rees (Howard) of Dodge City, Michele Kee of Stockton, and Melanie Hoch (Charlie) of Topeka; grandchildren Brandi Garlock of Salina, Brian Kee of Assaria, Brianne Rush (Jez) of Stockton, Brooke Clayton (Ryan) of Stockton, Andy Rees (Erin) of Arvada, CO, and Kinsey Bruton (Jake) of Gunnison, CO; fifteen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Cathy Miller of Mesa, AZ, and Gwen Brown of Stockton; nephews Leo Oliva (Bonita) of Woodston, Junior Taylor (Barb) of Shenandoah, IA, Dennis McComb of Miller, MO, David McComb (Heidi) of Pratt, and Joe Dean Miller of Apache Junction, AZ; and nieces Diana Garten (Curtis) of Pratt and Debbie Fennessy of Gilbert, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Areta Miller; sisters Marge Miller, Madge Taylor, Lela Oliva, Georgia Schmitz, and Elouise Miller; brother Clarence Junior “C.J.” Miller; and husband Gail McComb on August 21, 2016.

Memorials are suggested to the Rooks County Fair Association and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N. 1st Street, Stockton, KS 67669.