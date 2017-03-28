A Salina woman’s moped was stolen from her residence in the 100 block of N Front over the weekend.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Peggy Tsai noticed that her Bronc moped was missing around 4 p.m. Monday. Tsai, 49, told authorities she left it there at 8 a.m. last Friday, disconnecting the battery and taking the keys.

—-

Salina Police are looking for a black 1997 Ford Mustang that was stolen from a Salina resident.

Amber Lee Linaweaver, 30, told authorities that her car went missing sometime between 10 a.m. on March 26 and 10 a.m. on March 27. According to authorities, Linaweaver had a houseguest from Wichita who admitted to taking the Mustang. The male suspect allegedly refused to return the vehicle.

Police are still investigating the incident.