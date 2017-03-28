Betty Joann (Francis) Rhodes, age 87, entered into rest on Monday, March 27, 2017 at Marquis Place in Concordia. She was born on October 30, 1929 at home in Miltonvale, Kansas to Emery J. and Neva O. (Geist) Francis.

Betty attended one room country schools through elementary. Betty attended her first three years of high school in Miltonvale, KS. Later the family moved to a farm near Clifton and she finished and graduated from Clifton High School in 1947.

She married Dwight L. Rhodes on June 2, 1947. They farmed and lived east of Clifton. Betty was a sorority house mother for 2 years in Emporia, KS. She also worked at grocery stores in Concordia and Clifton.

Betty loved the arts, reading, poetry, growing flowers and playing cards such as bridge and pitch but most of all her daughters and grandchildren.

She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Jane Ryser, Clyde and Neva Ann (Vernie) Houtchens, Clifton; two grandchildren, Brandon Sanderson, Red Springs, N.C. & Sarah (Jeff) Brown, Great Bend, KS; four great grandchildren, Siriah, Lexie, Jasmine & Austin and 1 great great grandchild, Karter, all of Great Bend; brother, Max (Joyce) Francis, Bridgeport, WV.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband and companion, Dwight L. Rhodes; son in law, Ted Ryser; four brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Faith United Presbyterian Church in Clifton, KS with Pastor Roxie Baer and Pastor David Fabarez officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Faith United Presbyterian Church. Burial will immediately follow at Clifton I.O.O.F Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be given to the church or Meadowlark Hospice.

