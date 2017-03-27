Virginia Schmidt McIver departed this life on March 21, 2017 in Warrington, PA, at the age of 87. She was born on a farm in Lorraine, Kansas, in September of 1929, and grew up surrounded by love and music. She, like her sisters, played the organ at the church in town. Gini attended John Brown University, majoring in music, and lived in various cities before ending up in Houston, Texas, where she lived for more than 30 years. Gini worked at the Baptist Book Store, played the organ for services at a local hospital, and was a published author. She was the proud mother of Rick, David, and Cheryl, and was blessed with the love and support of her parents, siblings and extended family, as well as her church family, Willow Meadows Baptist Church.

Gini’s greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren – Katie, Alyssa, Marshall David, Caroline, and Andrew. They all spent many hours in the kitchen with Grammy, making muffins, banana bread, red salad, and fudge, and were even visited by the fire department when a burning pie set off the fire alarm!

Virginia moved to Syracuse, NY, then to Doylestown, PA, and when Parkinson’s Disease and a fall took their toll on her, Gini moved to Neshaminy Manor. We are so grateful to the staff at Neshaminy Manor who cared lovingly for Gini for more than five years. Their outpouring of love and support at the end of Gini’s life were overwhelming. We are also forever grateful to the staff of Caring Hospice who were angels in the midst of difficult days.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elsie Schmidt, her brothers Myron Schmidt and Raymond Schmidt, and her son, David McIver. She is survived by her grandchildren Katie and Alyssa McIver, and Marshall David, Caroline, and Andrew Whinney; by her children Rick McIver and his wife Liz, and Cheryl Whinney, and her husband Marshall; by her brother Ray Schmidt’s family, wife Jeanne, their daughters Bev Wright, Nancy Roush, Patty Wood, Linda Schroeder and their families; by sister Carol Leonard and her husband Paul, and their children Tim Leonard, Judith Leis-Piepenburg, Dan Leonard and their families; sister Rose Hausman and her husband Bill, and their daughters Val Hausman, Steph Hausman and their families.

A celebration of Virginia’s life will take place on Saturday, May 13, at 1:30 pm at the First Baptist Church of Lorraine, Kansas. A private family burial will take place in Lorraine Baptist Cemetery with Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia McIver Memorial Fund, c/o Willow Meadows Baptist Church, 4300 W. Bellfort St., Houston, TX 77035.