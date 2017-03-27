Stanford L. “Stan” Stackhouse, 72, passed away Friday, March 24th, in Junction City. He is survived by a sister, Janet Buthou of Jefferson City, Missouri and two brothers, Edward Stackhouse of Abilene and Thomas Stackhouse of San Janhinta, California.
Military graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 29th, at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Manhattan. Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Stanford L. “Stan” Stackhouse
