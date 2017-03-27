KANSAS CITY, MO (March 27, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced several roster moves Monday, optioning left-handed pitcherScott Alexander and outfielders Billy Burns and Peter O’Brien to Omaha (AAA). The Royals also reassigned six players to minor league camp, including: pitchers Al Alburquerque, Yender Cáramo, Malcom Culver and Eric Stout, catcher Zane Evans and infielder Humberto Arteaga.

The Royals now have 29 active players remaining in Major League camp, which does not include left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn, who is on the 60-day disabled list. Of those 29 players, three of them are non-roster invitees.