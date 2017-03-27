Raymond L. Woerner, 93, Linn, died Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the Linn Community Nursing Home.

Visitation is Wednesday, March 29, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Ward Funeral Home in Linn with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Linn.

Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Raymond was born to Martin and Marie (Weidemann) Woerner on July 24, 1923 in Linn Township, Linn, Kansas. He graduated from Linn Rural High School.

On September 27, 1953, Raymond was united in marriage to Evelyn Ohlde at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Palmer. They were blessed with four sons, Michael, Craig, Kent and Kevin.

Raymond was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church, and a member of LLL and an usher and elder. He held various offices within the church. He served on the USD 223 School Board and for the Linn Lutheran School Board. Raymond was on the board of directors for the Associated Milk Producers, Inc. He was a dairy farmer and drove a school bus for eighteen years.

Playing pitch, pinochle and spending time with his family and grandchildren were great enjoyments to him. He had a kennel and raised registered dogs for 40 years.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Evelyn, daughter-in-law, Anita J. Woerner; sisters, Anna Hinck, Clara McNeal, Bessie Woerner and Oletha Reith; brothers, Fred Woerner, George Woerner, and John Woerner.

Survivors include his sons, Michael (Beth) Woerner, Washington, Craig (Doris) Woerner, Greenleaf, Kent Woerner, Beloit; Kevin (Michelle) Woerner, Cheyenne, WY; sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A memorial fund has been established to the Zion Lutheran Church or to the Linn Community Nursing Home. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home P.O. Box 157 Washington, KS 66968