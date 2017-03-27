A Facebook post helped Salina Police locate a suspect who struck two pedestrians with his car over the weekend.

The accident occurred at 11:27 p.m. last Friday in the 2000 block of E Iron, authorities say. It was reported that three bicyclists were parked along the north curb when a white passenger car swerved into them, striking two of the cyclists. Tyler Kirk, 18, had a broken left ankle and a cut on the back of his head. Joey Soulivong, 19, was also struck by the car, receiving minor cuts and scrapes. The vehicle sped off.

Saturday, March 24, Salina Police put out a vehicle description, given by the victims, on their Facebook page. They received a tip the same day, leading them to 18-year-old Ryan Louthan of Salina. Louthan was cited for reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, accident involving an injury, duty to render aid, failure to remove debris and driving with a defective windshield.

—Original Report—

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a hit and run accident and looking for a suspect and vehicle.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, three bicyclists were stopped along the north curb line in the 2000 block of Iron Avenue in Salina, according to a social media report.

A vehicle which was west bound on Iron swerved right and struck two of the three riders.

One bicyclist had a broken left ankle and lacerations to the back of his head. The second rider received minor cuts and scrapes.

This vehicle is reported to be a white two-door 2013-2016 Toyota Scion. There will be damage to right (passenger) front end and right side.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.