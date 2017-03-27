The Salina Post

Student arrested; threat forces evacuation of Kansas City-area high school

Student evacuation on Monday near Kansas City-photo courtesy KCTV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have taken a student into custody while investigating threats that have forced the evacuation of a Kansas City-area high school.

The Kansas City Star reports that Clay County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Jon Bazzano says police tackled the student Monday when he bolted from Oak Park High School during the evacuation. Bazzano says the student injured his arm during the process.


No weapons have been found, but the North Kansas City, Missouri, school was cleared as a precaution. School official said in an email to families that students were being taken in buses to another school “to ensure law enforcement can most effectively assess the situation.” Authorities are going through classrooms.

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Students at a Kansas City-area high school are being evacuated as authorities investigate a reported anonymous threat that put the school on lockdown.

Authorities say they found no weapons at Oak Park High School after the threat Monday morning but were clearing out the North Kansas City, Missouri, school as a precaution.

School official said in an email to families that students were being taken in buses to another school “to ensure law enforcement can most effectively assess the situation.”

Media outlets reported that Kansas City bomb-and-arson squad members were at the school.

There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges.

