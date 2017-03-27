SALINE COUNTY -Sunday’s spring storm brought damaging winds, hail and heavy rain to south central and eastern Kansas.

Saline County residents reported no hail but from .26 to .39 inches of moisture. Similar rainfall amounts were reported Ottawa, Ellsworth and Dickinson County.

Western and central areas of McPherson County received approximately .60 on an inch of rain.

The National Weather service forecast calls for more rain Tuesday including an 80 percent chance for moisture Tuesday night.