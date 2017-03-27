The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Minimal rainfall reported from Sunday storm

by Leave a Comment

SALINE COUNTY -Sunday’s spring storm brought damaging winds, hail and heavy rain to south central and eastern Kansas.

Saline County residents reported no hail but from .26 to .39 inches of moisture. Similar rainfall amounts were reported Ottawa, Ellsworth and Dickinson County.

Western and central areas of McPherson County received approximately .60 on an inch of rain.

The National Weather service forecast calls for more rain Tuesday including an 80 percent chance for moisture Tuesday night.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *