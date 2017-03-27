The Salina Post

Kansas man honored; donated 32 gallons of blood

Facklam-photo courtesy McRite Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An 87-year-old Kansas man who has donated 32 gallons of blood over more than six decades credits his father for his award-winning generosity.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Harold Facklam Jr. of Topeka recently was recognized by the Kansas Health Care Association and the Kansas Center for Assisted Living for the 259 pints he has donated through the American Red Cross.

Facklam donated until April 2015, when health reasons caused him stop.

He tells the newspaper that he doesn’t think about how his donations have affected others or even saved lives.

But he gives a nod to his late father, who he says encouraged him to donate when the younger Facklam was almost 21 in 1951. Facklam’s father gave blood for about 11 years, stopping at age 60.

