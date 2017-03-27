Goldie D. (Gideon) Carey, 93, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Wheatland Nursing Center in Russell, Kansas.

Goldie was born July 2, 1923 in Christian County, Missouri, the daughter of Rex and Eva (Rantz) Gideon. She grew up and attended school north of Branson, Missouri.

Goldie was united in marriage to John Carey on November 15, 1947 in Bearville, Arkansas. This union was blessed with four children; Evelyn, John, Jr., Dennis and Earl. They made their home in Sterling, Colorado, McCook, Nebraska and moved to Russell in 1968. John preceded her in death on January 9, 2002.

Goldie was a Cook for most of her life. She started out working in a sewing factory in Branson, Missouri. Then she was a cook at the Sterling Hospital in Colorado; worked at M&E and Max’s Drive Inn in Nebraska; and was a cook at Alafern Nursing Home and a hostess at Red’s Chicken House and A & W. both in Russell. She enjoyed and was known for her sewing and quilts. She also enjoyed fishing and being outside.

Goldie’s surviving family include her daughter, Evelyn Gray of Indianola, Nebraska; three sons, John Carey, Jr. of Hoisington, Kansas, Dennis Carey and Earl Carey (Becky) all of Russell, Kansas; 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.



Goldie was preceded in death by her parents and 12 brothers and sisters.

Celebration of Goldie’s Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell. Burial will follow at the Russell City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.