Sterling- Gerard (Jerry) Joseph Legleiter, 64, died Saturday, March 25th, 2017 at the Rice County District Hospital.

He was born July 12, 1952 in LaCrosse to Alvin and Delores (Zimmerman) Legleiter. He attended LaCrosse Catholic School and Fort Hays State College, Hays KS.

Married Karen Marlene Legleiter, February 14th, 1979 in Hays, KS, she survives. He worked in the oil fields in the early 1980’s. Served as the Sexton for the Sterling Cemetery, Sterling KS during the mid to late 1990’s while having his own carpentry business during these times; Gerard Plumbing and Heating. Specializing in HVAC, electric and gas fitting.

We are blessed by raising 4 sons and one daughter. Marty and (Rene) Adams, Orange Park, Florida. Stephen and (Melissa) Legleiter, Deer Lodge, Tennessee. Shane and (Amy) Legleiter, Greensboro, North Carolina. Shawn and (Brooke) Legleiter, Panama City Beach, Florida. Amy Bolton, deceased. 13 grandchildren, lots of nieces and nephews. Brothers, Florian Legleiter, Kurt Legleiter. Sisters, Gerriane Kuntzsch and Mary Jo Tammen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Timothy Legleiter and Eric (Ricky) Legleiter, and a daughter.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with Rev. Michael Gray officiating. Burial will be at Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with a Rosary service at 6:00 P.M. Memorials are suggested to Hospice and Homecare of Reno County or Sterling Community Cemetery in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.