ABILENE, Kan. – Ike and McCarthy will be the topic of a brown bag talk at the Eisenhower Presidential Library on March 28 at noon in the Visitors Center Auditorium. The free program is open to the public and includes a light lunch.

David A. Nichols, a leading expert on the Eisenhower presidency, will discuss his newly released book, Ike and McCarthy. Nichols holds a PhD in history from the College of William and Mary. A former professor and academic dean at Southwestern College, he is the author of A Matter of Justice: Eisenhower and the Beginning of the Civil Rights Revolution, Eisenhower 1956: The President’s Year of Crisis, and other books. He lives in Winfield, Kansas.

Nichols will also speak at Kansas Wesleyan University (KWU) in Salina on March 28 at 7 p.m. The KWU program will be held in the Fitzpatrick Auditorium in the Hall of Fine Arts.

The book can be purchased at both events and Nichols will be available to sign copies following each program.