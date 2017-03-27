DATELINE: Sterling, KS.

NAME: Brenda J. Hayden

AGE: 68

DATE OF DEATH: March 25, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Rice County District Hospital, Lyons

DATE OF BIRTH: November 24, 1948

PLACE OF BIRTH: Wichita, Kansas

PARENTS: Brenton and Thelma Hodgson Achelpohl

RESIDENCE: She was a Sterling resident for 39 years.

OCCUPATION: She retired in 2011 from the Kansas State Dept. of SRS

EDUCATION: Graduated from Argonia High School in 1966 and then attended Salt City Business College.

MEMBERSHIPS: First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Sorosis Club, Worthwhile Book Club, all of Sterling; Rice County Council on Aging board member, Vintage Motor Car Club of America;

DATE OF MARRIAGE: May 21, 1977

PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Topeka, Kansas

SPOUSE: Loren Lynn Hayden

SURVIVORS: Husband, Lynn of the home; sister, Janis Swanson of Wichita; brother, Clark and Ruth Achelpohl of Kansas City, Missouri; brother-in-law, Wayne Williams of Kansas City, Missouri; many nieces and nephews and two beloved pets, Meg and Inky.

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents, sister, Jill Williams, brother-in-law, Gene Swanson.

SERVICES: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Sterling.

OFFICIATING: Rev. Jeff Miller

BURIAL: Argonia Cemetery, Argoinia, Kansas at a later date.

MEMORIAL: First United Methodist Church or Friends of Animals in care of Birzer Funeral Home of Sterling.