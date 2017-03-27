NAME: Brenda J. Hayden
AGE: 68
DATE OF DEATH: March 25, 2017
PLACE OF DEATH: Rice County District Hospital, Lyons
DATE OF BIRTH: November 24, 1948
PLACE OF BIRTH: Wichita, Kansas
PARENTS: Brenton and Thelma Hodgson Achelpohl
RESIDENCE: She was a Sterling resident for 39 years.
OCCUPATION: She retired in 2011 from the Kansas State Dept. of SRS
EDUCATION: Graduated from Argonia High School in 1966 and then attended Salt City Business College.
MEMBERSHIPS: First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Sorosis Club, Worthwhile Book Club, all of Sterling; Rice County Council on Aging board member, Vintage Motor Car Club of America;
DATE OF MARRIAGE: May 21, 1977
PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Topeka, Kansas
SPOUSE: Loren Lynn Hayden
SURVIVORS: Husband, Lynn of the home; sister, Janis Swanson of Wichita; brother, Clark and Ruth Achelpohl of Kansas City, Missouri; brother-in-law, Wayne Williams of Kansas City, Missouri; many nieces and nephews and two beloved pets, Meg and Inky.
PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents, sister, Jill Williams, brother-in-law, Gene Swanson.
SERVICES: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Sterling.
OFFICIATING: Rev. Jeff Miller
BURIAL: Argonia Cemetery, Argoinia, Kansas at a later date.
MEMORIAL: First United Methodist Church or Friends of Animals in care of Birzer Funeral Home of Sterling.
