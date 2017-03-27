The Salina Post

Brenda J. Hayden

DATELINE: Sterling, KS.

NAME:  Brenda J. Hayden

AGE:  68

DATE OF DEATH:  March 25, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Rice County District Hospital, Lyons

DATE OF BIRTH: November 24, 1948

PLACE OF BIRTH: Wichita, Kansas

PARENTS:  Brenton and Thelma Hodgson Achelpohl

RESIDENCE:  She was a Sterling resident for 39 years.

OCCUPATION:  She retired in 2011 from the Kansas State Dept. of SRS

EDUCATION:  Graduated from Argonia High School in 1966 and then attended Salt City Business College.

MEMBERSHIPS:  First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Sorosis Club, Worthwhile Book Club, all of Sterling; Rice County Council on Aging board member, Vintage Motor Car Club of America;

DATE OF MARRIAGE:  May 21, 1977

PLACE OF MARRIAGE:  Topeka, Kansas

SPOUSE:  Loren Lynn Hayden

SURVIVORS:  Husband, Lynn of the home; sister, Janis Swanson of Wichita; brother, Clark and Ruth Achelpohl of Kansas City, Missouri; brother-in-law, Wayne Williams of Kansas City, Missouri; many nieces and nephews and two beloved pets, Meg and Inky.

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY:  Parents, sister, Jill Williams, brother-in-law, Gene Swanson.

SERVICES:  10:30 A.M. Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Sterling.

OFFICIATING:  Rev. Jeff Miller

BURIAL:  Argonia Cemetery, Argoinia, Kansas at a later date.

MEMORIAL: First United Methodist Church or Friends of Animals in care of Birzer Funeral Home of Sterling.

