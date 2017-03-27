DATELINE: Lyons

NAME: Bertena E. Gray Janssen

AGE: 89 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: March 27, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Rice County District Hospital, Lyons

DATE OF BIRTH: November 17, 1927

PLACE OF BIRTH: Winfield, Kansas

PARENTS: Rudolf and Vada Groom Smith

RESIDENCE: Longtime Lyons resident

OCCUPATION: She was a Homemaker, Piano Instructor; Secretary at United Methodist

Church & Lyons Medical Center; Receptionist at Birzer Sillin Funeral Homes.

EDUCATION: Graduated Winfield High School and attended Southwestern College at Winfield

She was a member of First Christian Church where she was the former Organist, Lyons; Red Hat Society and Sewing Club in Hutchinson

MARRIAGE: She married Bill Gray December 22, 1946 in Winfield, he died December 9, 1977.

She later married Leland Janssen February 7, 1987 in Lyons, he died on December 9, 1987.

She is survived by 2 Sons, Dennis and Kristen Gray, Wichita, Coye and Teresa Gray, Rathdrum, Idaho; Daughter, Marla & Roger Edwards, Sterling; 6 Grandchildren, 5 Great- Grandchildren;

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; Sister, Evelyn Smith

FUNERAL SERVICES: 10:30 A.M., Friday, March 31, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

OFFICIATING: Rev. Joel Grizzle

BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery

VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

MEMORIAL: Rice County District Hospital Swingbed or Reno County Hospice in care of the funeral home.