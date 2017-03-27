NAME: Bertena E. Gray Janssen
AGE: 89 yrs
DATE OF DEATH: March 27, 2017
PLACE OF DEATH: Rice County District Hospital, Lyons
DATE OF BIRTH: November 17, 1927
PLACE OF BIRTH: Winfield, Kansas
PARENTS: Rudolf and Vada Groom Smith
RESIDENCE: Longtime Lyons resident
OCCUPATION: She was a Homemaker, Piano Instructor; Secretary at United Methodist
Church & Lyons Medical Center; Receptionist at Birzer Sillin Funeral Homes.
EDUCATION: Graduated Winfield High School and attended Southwestern College at Winfield
She was a member of First Christian Church where she was the former Organist, Lyons; Red Hat Society and Sewing Club in Hutchinson
MARRIAGE: She married Bill Gray December 22, 1946 in Winfield, he died December 9, 1977.
She later married Leland Janssen February 7, 1987 in Lyons, he died on December 9, 1987.
She is survived by 2 Sons, Dennis and Kristen Gray, Wichita, Coye and Teresa Gray, Rathdrum, Idaho; Daughter, Marla & Roger Edwards, Sterling; 6 Grandchildren, 5 Great- Grandchildren;
PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; Sister, Evelyn Smith
FUNERAL SERVICES: 10:30 A.M., Friday, March 31, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons
OFFICIATING: Rev. Joel Grizzle
BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery
VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons
MEMORIAL: Rice County District Hospital Swingbed or Reno County Hospice in care of the funeral home.
