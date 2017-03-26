Salina Area Technical College’s eighth annual Vehicle Extravaganza will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 on the college’s campus.

Each year, the event attracts vehicles of every description from across Kansas and the Midwest, including antique and customized cars, trucks and tractors, sports cars and even bicycles. More than 200 vehicles were on display during the 2016 show. The event also includes three food trucks, activities for children and a DJ. Admission to the show is free to the public.

The early discounted registration deadline for vehicles in the show is Monday, March 27. Registration continues through 9 a.m. April 1. Information about registering vehicles for the show is available at www.salinatech.edu or by calling 785-309-3100. Proceeds from the event go to student scholarships and to fund the college’s programs.