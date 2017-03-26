More rainfall is expected by the middle of this week across central and eastern Kansas. Widespread rainfall could be locally heavy Tuesday night through Wednesday night. A few strong storms will be possible as well, though flooding may also become a concern.

This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of Central Kansas,

South Central Kansas and Southeast Kansas.

.DAY ONE…Tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Sunday evening across south central and southeast Kansas. Nickel to half dollar size hail will be the main threat. Locally damaging winds to 60 mph and a brief tornado will be possible close to the Oklahoma border.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday

Periods of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall can be expected from late Tuesday through Thursday. Strong storms and minor flooding will be possible by mid-week.