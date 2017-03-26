The Salina Post

Michel Alan “Mitch” Tweedy

Michel Alan “Mitch” Tweedy, 67, of Salina, died February 2, 2017. Michel was born May 15, 1949 in Salina to parents Dorothea and John W. Tweedy.

Michel graduated from Gypsum High School in 1966 and was employed by Westinghouse Lighting.

Preceded in death by: his parents and a son, John Arvel Tweedy.

Survived by: wife, Dianne L. Tweedy of the home; daughter, Tamara Tweedy of Overland Park; sister, Jan (Robert) Dockstader of Gypsum; brother, Douglas (Denise) Tweedy of Gypsum; nephew, Eric Tweedy; and niece, Jennifer Stanley.

A graveside memorial service will be March 31, 2017 at 3 p.m., Gypsum Cemetery, Gypsum.

In lieu of flowers; memorials to Brain Injury Association of Kansas, care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N Eighth, Salina.

