Michael Paul Bellerive passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Rooks County Health Center in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 69. He was born on December 5, 1947 in Damar to Florent and Josie (Parker) Bellerive. Michael graduated from Bogue High School with the Class of 1965. After graduation, he attended Goodland Vo-Tech and graduated with an associate’s degree.

When finished with college, Michael moved to Hill City and began working at Money Chevrolet. Still today, after many years of service, his picture hangs on the wall. In 1966 he met his wife Shirley Ann and they soon married on November 16, 1968 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Damar. He was a member of the National Guard from 1967 to 1973. With his skills as a mechanic, he also possessed great talent in carpentry and easily learned anything that involved working with his hands. Michael was an avid Broncos fan and a Chevy fanatic. During his younger years his interest in racing cars led to drag racing. He very much enjoyed camping and traveling to Disney World with his family.

Michael is survived by his wife Shirley Ann (Slagenweit)Bellerive of Plainville; daughters Shannon Bellerive-Jaramillo and Stephanie Bellerive of Thornton, Colorado; sister Diane Cook of Plainville; grandchildren Ashley Bellerive, Corey Bellerive, Shania Bellerive, Tyler Bellerive, and Shelby Jaramillo; and great-grandchildren Navaeh Wilson-Bellerive and unborn Cristian Michael Bellerive.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents Florent and Josie Bellerive; brother Alan S. Bellerive; and great-granddaughter Dana Lynn Wilson-Bellerive.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Damar. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00pm on Sunday at the funeral home and 5:30 to 8:00pm at the church with a vigil service at 6:00pm.