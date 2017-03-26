Margaret Aloma Schulz, 90, of Lincoln and formerly of Salina, died Sunday, March 19, 2017. She was born September 20, 1926 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Schulz on June 5, 1988; her parents, Frank and Neva Will; and infant sons, Mervin Schulz and Max Schulz.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Jody) Schulz of Hunter, Kansas, Marilyn (Bob) Busenitz of Dallas, Texas, Mark (Nadine) Schulz of Ft. Worth, Texas; and Milton (Janelle) Schulz of Smolan, Kansas; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on April 1, 2016 at the Bethany Church, near Hunter, Kansas with Pastor Matt Turkington officiating. Private inurnment will be in the Bethany Cemetery. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials to Victory Village, Hutchinson, Kansas or the Bethany Church, Hunter, Kansas. Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th, Salina is assisting with arrangements.