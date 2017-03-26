SALINA, KANSAS, – Kansas Wesleyan is proud to host the Fourth Annual Continuous Improvement and Innovation Conference (CIIC) on Wednesday, April 19, in conjunction with Philips Lighting, MAMTC, Salina Regional Health Center and Black & Veatch. CIIC is coordinated by KLEAN (Kansas Leadership Education by Advancing Networks).

The conference focuses on the skills needed to embed continuous improvement and innovation within an organization’s activities and processes. The tracks include the fields of manufacturing, city government, small businesses, innovation and professional development. Speakers include Ed Croteau, BEx Innovation/Value Creation leader for Black & Veatch; Bryon Johnson, director of process improvement for the City of Salina; Dr. Paul Hedlund, associate professor at KWU, where he teaches leadership and marketing; Larry Staub, D.M., 25-year chairman and CEO of Straub International; and Serenity Johnson, quality improvement coordinator at Salina Regional Health Center.

Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. The day will include three hour-long morning sessions and five 30- minute round-robin sessions in the afternoon. There will also be time for networking, and breakfast and lunch are included. The conference will conclude at 4 p.m. Registration is now open, and the early bird rate of $90 is available through April 3. After that, the conference costs $100. There is a group rate of $85 per person available for groups of 5 or more. To register, visit k-lean.net.

For more information, contact Dr. Paul Hedlund, KWU’s KLEAN coordinator, at info@k-lean.net or (785) 827-5541, ext. 2218.