MARION – Katherine M. “Kathy” Boesker, age 65, passed away March 24, 2017, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, Kansas. She was born May 8, 1951, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Dick and Mary (Borovic) Sipes. She was a registered nurse. She was preceded by her parents and two grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Kevin Robertson (Dawn) of Topeka, Chris Terrel (Terry) of Wichita, Denise Crabb of Marion, and Jennifer Quimby (Kevin) of DeKalb, Illinois; a ‘sister’ Linda Cassidy of Hillsboro; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchildren. All services will be at Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion; with the Visitation be held from 6:30 – 8p.m., Tuesday, and Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Interment will be in the Marion Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for Marion Ministries, in care of the Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.