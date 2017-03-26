Joanne E. Wood, 78, formerly of Inman and McPherson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2017, surrounded by family at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was a homemaker.

Joanne was born on April 8, 1938, in Milwaukee, NC, the daughter of Gilbert C. and Ella B. (Warren) Askew. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, VA. On November 23, 1957, Joanne was united in marriage to Marion J. Wood in Portsmouth, VA. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2014.

She was a member of McPherson Free Methodist Church where she helped prepare funeral meals and coordinate wedding receptions. She and her husband taught the toddler Sunday school class at the church for over 30 years. She also volunteered at Save N’ Share and enjoyed attending TOPS.

Survivors include: two children, Karen Graham of Almonte, Ontario and James Wood of Chanute, KS; three siblings, Stancell Askew (Mary) of Chesapeake, VA, Katie Matthews (Willie) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Connie Klohn (Doug) of Grandy, NC; five grandchildren, Ed Graham (Christy), Eric Graham (Chrissie), Christina Graham, Vada Wood, and Shane Wood; four great-grandchildren; and nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Camilla Musico; two nieces, Betty Yarbrough and Cindy Whitehurst; and nephew, Doug Roach.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, March 30, at McPherson Free Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Griffith and Rev. Tom Mayse officiating. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson Free Methodist Church Children’s Program in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.