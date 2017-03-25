The Salina Post

Teen, 2 children injured in suspected accidental Kansas shooting

by

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita, Kansas, are investigating after an 18-year-old and two children were wounded when a handgun one of them perhaps was playing with fired.

Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says the three victims, including a 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the shooting about 9 p.m. Friday.

The victims’ medical statuses were not immediately known Saturday.

Police say a 42-year-old man was driving the van when the teenager shot himself in the hand. The 12-year-old was wounded in the leg and the 11-year-old in the hand.

Comments

  1. The gun didn’t fire.
    The gun was fired by someone who should not have had access to it. The gun in and of itself is harmless until some idiot leaves it where his kids can find it.

