WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita, Kansas, are investigating after an 18-year-old and two children were wounded when a handgun one of them perhaps was playing with fired.
Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says the three victims, including a 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the shooting about 9 p.m. Friday.
The victims’ medical statuses were not immediately known Saturday.
Police say a 42-year-old man was driving the van when the teenager shot himself in the hand. The 12-year-old was wounded in the leg and the 11-year-old in the hand.
