The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Nice spring rain along with some hail in central Kansas

by Leave a Comment

SALINE COUNTY -Many areas of Kansas enjoyed the first significant rain of spring on Friday.

The storm also brought hail to portions of south central and southeast Kansas.

Rainfall totals included approximately .18 of an inch in Saline County.

Northeast Dickinson County reported 1.31 inches. Central and southwest portions of Dickinson County reported from. .60 to .87 of moisture.

McPherson County reported from .37 to 1.64 inches of rain. Ellsworth and Ottawa County residents reported just a trace of moisture.

 


The National Weather service indicates there is a 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunday afternoon and  a 60 percent for showers on Sunday night..

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *