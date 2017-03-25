SALINE COUNTY -Many areas of Kansas enjoyed the first significant rain of spring on Friday.

The storm also brought hail to portions of south central and southeast Kansas.

Rainfall totals included approximately .18 of an inch in Saline County.

Northeast Dickinson County reported 1.31 inches. Central and southwest portions of Dickinson County reported from. .60 to .87 of moisture.

McPherson County reported from .37 to 1.64 inches of rain. Ellsworth and Ottawa County residents reported just a trace of moisture.



The National Weather service indicates there is a 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunday afternoon and a 60 percent for showers on Sunday night..