ELLSWORTH – Mildred Marie Russell, 87, of Ellsworth formally of Salina, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017. She was born July 20, 1929, the daughter of William and Augusta (Frohreich) Stratman.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and one sister.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Lela Stratman, of Ellsworth.

Cremation has been chosen and a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Good Samaritan, 1156 KS-14, Ellsworth, KS, with inurnment in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Holyrood, KS, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Good Samaritan Society, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, KS, 67401.