SEDGWICK COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2:30a.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Mitsubishi passenger vehicle driven by Damien Ware, 34, Wichita, was south bound on Interstate 235 near MacArthur Road.

The vehicle left the road, entered the median, struck the guardrail, crossed over Interstate 235 to the right shoulder, struck another guardrail and came to rest in the middle of a curve.

The driver of a southbound semi negotiating the curve saw the Mitsubishi but was unable to stop before hitting it.

Ware was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi Franklin Jones, 53, Wichita, af was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

The accident closed the interchange in south Wichita for several hours Saturday.