BARTON COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 10p.m. on Friday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 GMC Sierra driven by Kolton G Nettleingham, 21, Olmitz, was eastbound on NW 140 Road, three miles northwest of Olmitz, driving too fast for conditions.

The driver lost control on sand road, entered the south ditch, and vehicle overturned.

Nettleingham was transported to Clara Barton Hospital.

Three others in the vehicle were not injured.

All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.