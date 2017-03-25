Most people do not put much thought into where their next meal will come from. But for a small group of Salina residents, the kindness of a stranger could mean the difference between eating that day or going hungry. When Halie Graybeal saw this first hand, she decided that she needed to do something about it. Halie and her boyfriend Stewart began making sack lunches for those less fortunate. Halie is this week’s BANK VI Hero of the week.

Halie said she noticed the problem when she and Stewart moved into their downtown loft. On her way out the door, Halie would see homeless individuals struggling to find a meal for the day. She took action, making about eight sack lunches a day, consisting of a peanut butter sandwich, crackers granola bars and fruit.

Since October, Halie expanded her charity work. She began making weekly hot meals that she serves every Friday.

“The sack lunches I can just sit out over my lunch break and they can take them as they need,” Halie said. “Friday I have more time and I really enjoy cooking, so I started making a homemade hot meal.”

The number of people she serves depends on the day, according to Halie. On the colder days, she usually doesn’t serve as many people. Warmer days, she said she will serve as many as 12. Halie says she has also started to create relationships with some of her return customers.

“There is one guy, Bill, he has been homeless for most of my life,” Halie said. “I remember seeing him as a kid around Salina. But he is just a wealth of knowledge. He always has a positive attitude about everything and it just takes you back and makes you take a look at your own life. He is always smiling and always happy.”

Halie said most of the people she serves are middle-age men, who don’t have as many programs as some of the others.

Halie was Salina born and raised. She is a Central graduate. She currently works at a child and adult care food program.