KANSAS CITY -Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help locating a man wanted as a suspect in an attempted murder investigation.

The Jefferson County Colorado Sheriff’s office is coordination with the FBI Denver and Kansas City Field offices and seeking the public’s assistance in locating attempted murder suspect Frank Junior Sanchez, according to a media release.

Sanchez, age 26, who may have traveled from Colorado to Kansas City area.

He is wanted on a warrant out of Jefferson County, Colorado, for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a man on February 21, 2017, in Littleton, Colorado. Sanchez allegedly shot a man during the commission of a crime.

Sanchez is described by authorities as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall and 195lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and acne scars on his face.

Law Enforcement believes Sanchez may have contacts in the greater Kansas City area.

Sanchez should be considered armed and dangerous. If you come in contact with him authorities are urging you to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call (816) 474-TIPS or their local law enforcement agency. Crime Stoppers of Jefferson

County, a non-governmental organization, is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Sanchez.