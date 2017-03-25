David James McDowell Jr., 59, of Salina, passed away March 21, 2017 in Salina. David was born May 6, 1957 in Wichita.

He attended Wichita Southeast High School. He later attended Central Community College in Grand Island, Neb., and received an Associate of Applied Science degree in 2005.

David is survived by: his father, David James McDowell Sr.; brothers, Tom McDowell, Mike McDowell, and Russell McDowell; sisters, Nancy Berg and Katie Hudson; five nephews; and three nieces.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Martha Scrivner McDowell.

A memorial service with reception to follow is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S Ohio, Salina. All are welcome to attend and celebrate David’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .The Salina Animal Shelter 329 N 2nd St, Salina, KS 6740.