He attended Wichita Southeast High School. He later attended Central Community College in Grand Island, Neb., and received an Associate of Applied Science degree in 2005.
David is survived by: his father, David James McDowell Sr.; brothers, Tom McDowell, Mike McDowell, and Russell McDowell; sisters, Nancy Berg and Katie Hudson; five nephews; and three nieces.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Martha Scrivner McDowell.
A memorial service with reception to follow is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S Ohio, Salina. All are welcome to attend and celebrate David’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .The Salina Animal Shelter 329 N 2nd St, Salina, KS 6740.
