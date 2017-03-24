The Kansas Highway Patrol worked an accident just south of the Schilling exit, on I-135, shortly after 9 p.m. last night, authorities say.

According to a trooper on scene, a Salina man was headed northbound on the interstate when he fell asleep at the wheel. His vehicle struck the guardrail before coming to rest in northbound traffic. First responders arrived on the scene, reducing traffic to one lane.

Trooper Davis said the driver was examined on scene by Salina first responders but was not transported.