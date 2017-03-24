Ruth A. Thoman, age 76, entered into rest on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the Cloud County Health Center in Concordia, Kansas. Ruth was born June 28, 1940 in Concordia to Ralph O. & F. Edith (Howell) McCall.

Ruth attended Concordia High School. Ruth married Orland Eugene Thoman in Concordia, Kansas on July 22, 1957. He preceded her in death on March 7, 1991. Ruth was a Department Manager and Cashier for the Walmart Store in Concordia for 20 plus years. She enjoyed her card groups and most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two sons, Axel Thoman (Susan), Andale, KS.; Hiram Thoman (Katti), Otis, CO.; daughter, Judy George (Neil), Scott City, KS.; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Albert McCall (Kari), Concordia; Sister; Edith Chaput, Clyde.

She is preceded in death by her husband Orland Eugene Thoman, her parents, brothers; Raymond, Robert, Clifford, Ray, Dean, Edward, Joe, James & Glenn McCall & sister, Hazel LaBauch.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2017 with Pastor Bob Burns officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2015. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., all at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home Concordia.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia.