Ronald L. Bolliger, 80, passed away March 22, 2017 after a lengthy illness. Ron was born June 2, 1936 to Felix and Mary (Swan) Bolliger.

He attended the Purdy one-room grade school and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1954. He went to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for Army Basic Training and served six years with the Reserve 425th Transportation Company.

Ron married Sandra Aebi on June 2, 1959. They established their home just a mile from where he was raised on the family farm. They were blessed with three daughters, Susan, Jane and Joan. Ron’s family believed there was nothing he could not figure out, solve or repair. His family meant everything to him, and he meant everything to them. He went to every volleyball match, basketball game, track meet and program in which they participated. In more recent years he was his grandkids’ biggest fan.

Ron was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Abilene. He served his church in numerous ways, but he especially enjoyed the many years he served as an usher.

He served as president of the Dickinson County Sheep Association and treasurer of Newbern Township. He was a member of the American Legion, Farm Bureau and served on the Central Kansas Free Fair board. He volunteered at the Heritage Center where he had a life membership. Over the years he donated 140 pints of blood to the Red Cross.

Ron was a farmer, but he also had worked part time for the Brown Foundation, retiring three times. He enjoyed the people, and it was easy to talk him into coming back.

His hobby was Classic and Antique cars. He restored several. He belonged to car clubs over the years, including Thunderbird International. He was in charge of the Chisholm Trail car show several years.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Harold Kubik. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sandy: daughters Susan (David) Proctor, Topeka,Ks., Jane (David) Smith, Olathe, Ks., and Joanie(Robert) Wojtowicz, Topeka, Ks.: grandchildren: Kaitlin (Marcus) Miller, Cody Alegria, Megan Smith , Braden Smith, and two great grandsons. Also surviving are his sister Connie and sister-in-law Kathaleen.

Ron was a humble, honest and hardworking man. He fought the good fight and is now free from pain and suffering. Well done good and faithful servant.

Visitation will be Friday evening March 31 from 5:30 to 7:00 PM in the Narthex of The First United Methodist Church at 601 N. Cedar St.

He requested a graveside service that will be conducted by Pastors John and Jenny Collins at the Abilene Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 1st.

Memorial contributions may be presented to the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, and directed to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County for a scholarship to be established in automotive restoration.