TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an emergency order of suspension to Smart Sparks, a licensed day care home operated by Tandra Reif located at 1202 Motz, Hays.

According to the order, on or about March 21, Reif contacted emergency medical services regarding problems a 5-month-old in her care was experiencing. The infant was transported to Hays Medical Center and then airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

The infant was diagnosed with a brain injury, and the Hays Police Department and KDHE are investigating a case of alleged abuse, the KDHE order said. The HPD requested the emergency order of suspension, which will remain in place until rescinded by the state.

State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety. The order is subject to appeal. Compliance history on this day care facility can be found by searching the Child Care and Early Education Portal for license No. 0068929 at https://kscapportalp.dcf.ks.gov/oids/.

A review of compliance history shows three violations — two of which were corrected at the time of inspection — on file for the day care, which is licensed for up to 12 children.

A copy of the order can be viewed here.