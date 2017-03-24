TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a Topeka man ordered to stand trial in a deadly Fourth of July crash had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a judge found sufficient evidence Thursday for 33-year-old Jason Patterson to stand trial in August on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol. He also could face an alternative charge of reckless second-degree murder.

He’s accused of hitting 60-year-old Tara French with a pickup truck as she crossed a street after an argument over fireworks that had been shot off near Topeka’s Lake Shawnee. Witnesses testified at the preliminary hearing that fireworks debris had dropped onto people at French’s gathering.

Police say Patterson’s blood alcohol level was 0.18 percent.