Lois Nadyne Higgins, age 91, of Lyons, Kansas passed away March 24, 2017 at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River, Kansas. She was born June 2, 1925 in rural Lyons to Lloyd and Laura McAllaster Hunter. She graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1943. Lois has resided in Lyons since 1989, formerly of rural Lyons. She was a homemaker. She was a charter member of Ebenezer Church United Methodist Women, a member of United Methodist Church of Lyons, former member of Lyons United Methodist Women, 4-H clothing instructor for girls in the Mitchell 4-H Club, FHA Chapter Mother at Little River High School, member of Mitchell and Oakland Homemakers, Extension Units over 50 years and served many hours of volunteer work at the Lyons Thrift Shop. On September 22, 1946, she was united in marriage with Robert Higgins in Mitchell, Kansas. He survives of the home. Other survivors include her daughters, Barbara White and her husband Rick of Haven, KS., Marilyn Bremer and her husband Steve of Topeka, KS.; brother, Howard Jeffries and his wife Judy of Centennial, CO.; 7 grandchildren, Bryant Bremer, Eric White, Joel White, Crystal Stewart, Holly Glazer, Heidi Anderson and Tylor Bremer; and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Kenneth Higgins and a brother Dale Hunter. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 27, 2017 at United Methodist Church, Lyons with Rev. Kim Shank officiating. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church, Lyons in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.