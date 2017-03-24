The Salina Liberty Indoor football team will look for redemption in Dodge City Saturday. Liberty hosted the Law last weekend, falling 34-32. This weekend, Salina will travel to Dodge City for a rematch.

The Liberty football team has had a slow start to their season. They opened the year with a 55-43 loss to the defending CIF Champs, The Wichita Force. They dropped to 2-0 in a 76-44 loss to the Omaha Beef in their first road game.

Last weekend, Salina hosted the Law but were not at full strength. Salina’s starting kicker was not able to make the game. They lost the week three matchup 34-32. Liberty will travel to Dodge City for a rematch with the Law tomorrow. The game will be held at the United Wireless Arena. Kickoff is set for 6:35 p.m.