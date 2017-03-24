Larry Leo Langhofer, 78, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wilson, Kansas.

Larry was born September 11, 1938 on the family farm south of Bunker Hill, Kansas. One of three children born to Elmo and Ella (Feil) Langhofer. He grew up in the Bunker Hill area and graduated from Bunker Hill High School.

Larry served his country in the U.S. Army during the years of 1961 to 1963, and served in the Army Reserves until 1967. He was stationed at Ft. Leanardwood in Missouri. After his service, he returned to Bunker Hill.

Larry was united in marriage to Margaret Rae on December 14, 1963 in Russell. They made their home in Russell.

Larry started working in the oil fields when he was young. He began as a roughneck and finished as a tool pusher. He worked for many oil companies in the area like Big 3 and Shields Oil. Then in 1975 he started farming and continued until his health slowed him down. He was a member of the Russell Elks Lodge. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, being outdoors, and watching all types of sporting events especially those of Kansas State University and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Larry’s surviving family includes his wife of 53 years, Margaret of the home; daughter, Jody M. McGuirk (Ryan) of Denver, Colorado; brother, Jerry Langhofer of North Platte, Nebraska; and granddaughter Rinley McGuirk.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael “Lefty” Langhofer, and sister Patty Bebermeyer.

Celebration of Larry’s Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 27, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. Burial will follow at the Bunker Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon to 8:00 PM, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial has been established with the Town & Country Animal Clinic. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.