Jesse Paul Adams, 35 of Salina, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017. Jesse was born October 5, 1981 here in Salina.

Jesse graduated from Salina South in 2001, attended Kansas State University and was employed at Exide in water management.

Jesse was loved by many, but those left to mourn Jesse’s passing include his father; Greg (Jan) Adams of Medina, Oh, mother;

Beatrice R. (Tom) Black of Salina, Jesse’s two sons; Jeter C. Adams and Jagger W. Adams, of Salina, significant other; Jessica Fitzgerald and daughter Ashlyn Rodriguez three sisters; Heidi Luebbert and Cara (Jerry) Ivey, all of Salina and Tara (Steve) Bartholomew of Gypsum, four nieces; Grace, Anna, Makenna and Emilee and five nephews; Nathan, Rhett, Colton, Damian and Carter, and special family members; Heather Ryan and Jimmy Ryan, aunts; Shirley, Patrice, Joanne, Candis and Viki, Uncle; Eric, cousins; J. D., Evan, Emilee, Nichole, Kevin, Kris, Kory, Heather, Kim, Doug, Sara, Rick, Laura, Katie, Cheyenne and Holly. ”

Jesse was a friend to many, and with his infectious laugh and smile, left an imprint on the heart of every person he met.

Visitation will be at Friday, March 24, 2017 from 1:00pm to 7:00pm, with the family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the First Southern Baptist Church, 2401 S. Ohio, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Valley Hope Association in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.